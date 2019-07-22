Bay District Schools Hiring ParaProfessionals

Mental health is a priority following Hurricane Michael and Bay District schools will be making sure students needs are met.



The district says funding came through in July, so each school is looking to hire a behavioral paraprofessional.



Through the Serve grant, Bay District has the funds to help the mental health initiative and to better assist students.



Their goal is one for each school in Bay County, including charter schools. This position is needed to help assist the counselors so they have more time to work with students directly.



Director of student services, Kara Mulkusky says the district is excited about this opportunity.



“We’re being really optimistic and we’re basically thinking this will have a wonderful direct impact on all of our students. giving our students more time with their school counselor, when there’s an immediate need, they’ll have an immediate response from their school counselor. it’s somebody they can trust.” said Mulkusky.

To apply to be a part of this addition to the school counselor program follow the link below.

http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/careers



