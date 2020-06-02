Bay District Schools displays Hurricane Michael recovery progress

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been almost two years since Hurricane Michael and Bay District Schools is still on the road to recovery. The district says it’s only received about 10% of their reimbursements from FEMA.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt says the district has received around $40 million so far and they expect to receive another $30 million by the end of summer.

To help students and parents get a better idea of where they are in terms of recovery, the district has set up a new display at the Nelson Building. The sign demonstrates just how far they’ve come and how far they have to go.

“This is the construction, reconstruction, remodeling, roofs, repairs, and buses. All those funds. As you can see we have a long way to go. We’re approaching about 10%. We’re constantly monitoring where we are in the FEMA process,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt says getting Merritt Brown, Bay High, Rutherford, and Jenks back to normal is top priority.
He says the last building to be finished will be the administration building in around 5 to 6 years.

