Bay District Schools discusses enrollment numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four learning options were available to Bay District families for this school year, and now we know what many have chosen.

Students and families had the choice between traditional in-person learning, Bay Virtual School, Bay Link, and homeschooling.

According to district leaders, around 850 students have unenrolled in Bay Virtual and chosen other options in the past several days.

Around 75 to 80 percent of students are believed to be heading back to brick and mortar schooling.

With around 25,000 students in the district, Bay Link is predicted to account for around 10 percent of that total.

“We’ve got over 2,500 parents that have selected the Bay Link choice, that was added by the board last week, so that’s a very popular choice,” said Superintendent Husfelt. “I thought it would be, and I imagine it will probably hit 3,000 before school starts with that at least.”

If families have still not decided on the path their students will take for this upcoming school year, they are encouraged to do so by contacting their child’s school directly.