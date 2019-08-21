Bay District Schools discuss enrollment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is still working to gather final enrollment numbers for the 2019-2020 school year, but they are seeing a difference in what they expected.

Deputy superintendent Sandra Davis says the district saw 650 less students on the first week of school than projected.

“It is a process. We’re all working together to try and get those [numbers]. We’re still down numbers, but we’re up numbers in other areas,” Davis said.

Three schools- Bozeman, Mosley and Breakfast Point are over capacity right now, and more than 700 Bay District students came from a different state or area this school year.

“We believe a lot of the students are people moving back into the area. Their homes have been repaired, so that’s part of the recovery process and exciting for all of our county but some of the students are from neighboring counties, from Washington County that are choosing Bozeman because of Bozeman’s track record,” Deane Bozeman assistant principal Ivan Beach said.

Beach says the extra students have caused some challenges, but they’re excited to serve their students this year.