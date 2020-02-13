Bay District Schools continues free breakfast and lunch programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As many residents across Bay County are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Bay District Schools are working with students and families as much as they can.

Bay District Schools announced on Thursday that they will be continuing their free breakfast and lunch programs for the next school year. 

This program will be funded by the Federal Government and will be offered to 30 schools throughout the district. 

Bay District Schools Deputy Superintendent, Sandra Davis, says these free meals go a long way for many students throughout the district.

“Families are still struggling and were not back to what we would consider to be normal and this would be a huge help for parents, especially those parents who have several students in the school system,” Davis said. 

