Bay District Schools Collects Clothing, Supplies for Students in Need

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - As students head back to school next week in Bay County, the district is hard at work filling the need for school supplies and clothing. Donations have come in from all across the country. Now, volunteers are organizing them for distribution.

"Some kids left their homes with the clothes on their backs, they were wet because they went back and assumed the clothes would be there, so we want to give everyone a fresh start," said Bay District Principal and volunteer Ilea Faircloth.

So far they've clothed around 1,000 students in the county and anticipate more than 10,000 students will be in need. Parents can fill out a form at their assigned school with what their child needs and their sizes. Then volunteers will pack up a bag for them and return it to the school for pick up. Any child grades K-12 can receive donations. The district is looking for more shoe and jacket donations. All donations must be purchased new.

"I don't have kids in the school system. I just saw a need and happened to be in Target a few weeks ago and they had marked down some uniforms and started rallying everyone I knew to raise money and buy as many uniforms as we can for Bay County kids," said volunteer Jody Morgan.

The volunteers are beginning to move all donations to a central district warehouse. If you want to donate, visit:

Amazon wish list: http://a.co/iUc0mEj…

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/bds-helps-bds-kids

For the latest information from Bay District Schools visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BayDistSchools/