Bay District Schools Budget Meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. —- The School Board of Bay County meets to approve the tentative budget for the next school year.



This meeting also covered a budget increase following additional Hurricane Michael funding as well as taxes homeowners will pay on their homes.



The total budget increased by 82 million dollars this year. The general fund budget saw an increase of 77 million for the school year.



The increase in funding will mean around 75 more dollars that can be spent on each student, as the number of students has decreased after the storm.



The millage rate stands at 5.96 mills. School Superintendent, Bill Husfelt says this is an all-time low.



“It’s the lowest in at least 20 years. It might be the lowest we’ve ever had in bay county. We’ve done some research and we know for sure its the lowest we’ve had in this century.” said Husfelt.



With the millage rate this low, Bay District staff said this is the most financial flexibility they’ve had in years.



The next meeting to approve the tentative budget — in addition to the proposed millage levy — will be on Monday, July 29th.

