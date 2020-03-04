Bay District Schools breaks ground on new Bay High STEM building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was an exciting morning at Bay High School on Tuesday, as a long-awaited project in the community finally took off; Bay District Schools officials broke ground on the new Bay High STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) building after years of planning.

“I’m really excited that things are finally moving forward,” said Bay High student and Student Government Association Secretary, Wesley Littleton, who has been waiting a long time for this moment. “This whole week, building up to this event we’ve been seeing them moving dirt around and shoveling and getting it ready and it’s just really exciting that things are finally moving forward after so long.”

With a toss of dirt, the new STEM building at Bay High is finally starting construction.

“This has been planned for years and finally we’re really going at it,” said BDS Superintendent, Bill Husfelt, who said the $20 million project will give students 21st century experience as they head out into the world.

“We really think the 21st century skillsets and challenges that our students have will fit in great with this,” said Husfelt. “The careers and opportunities they’ll have for advanced classes and courses will be phenomenal.”

Bay High’s Principal, Billy May, said even though it’s a Bay High School facility, it belongs to the community.

“We want folks to know that we’re here for them,” said May. “If they have an event or they have, maybe the Boy Scouts want to come in and explore science, that’s something that we can do. We are willing, ready and able for the community to come in and use our building.”

By August of 2021, students like Wesley as well as other residents will be able to call the new STEM building theirs, paving the way toward the future, right here at home.