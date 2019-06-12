Bay District Schools Board Meeting Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --- Bay District Schools received some good news Tuesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA as people know it, is sending the district a check for 1.1 million dollars.

The money will reimburse for management costs the district incurred during Hurricane Michael.

Board members also approved a 5-percent salary increase for school resource deputies.

They also approved a plan that will put more mental health professionals on campuses, at a time when student mental issues are on the rise.

Assistant Superintendent of Bay District Schools Denise Kelley said the need for these professionals has increased dramatically in recent months.

“As the hurricane has hit, and as the need to increase our mental health services has grown based on the data. We are needing to hire more people so that we can meet the needs of the kids." said Kelley.

School district officials are also stressing their phone number service for parents this Summer.

Parents can call to learn about summer activities for their children, as well as the nearest free meal service.

That number is 850-767-HELP.