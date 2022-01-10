Bay District Schools attendance noticeably down last Friday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A little more than 65% of Bay District School’s students attended classes last Friday.

The average school day attendance is between 89% and 94%.

Between the Omicron spike and students returning from Christmas break on a Friday, district officials said they anticipated the lower attendance.

They said the health and safety of the children takes precedence.

“With everything that’s going on with COVID, the big message to parents is please don’t send your children to school if they’re sick,” Bay District Schools Communications Director Sharon Michalik said. “That’s always been our message and that’s not any different during flu season we always stress to keep sick kids at home. We know that can be a burden for parents because they have to make arrangements but it’s really important right now.”

Michalik said absent students who are well enough to complete assignments can access their work from home through Canvas.