Bay District Schools announces preliminary plans for returning to school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Bay District Schools has announced their preliminary plans for returning to school for the 2020-2021 academic year.

In recent weeks, the district reviewed feedback from stakeholders, staff, and health experts a part of their BDS Task Force.

The district has decided there will be two enrollment options for students for their preliminary plan.

Option one is to return to normal instruction on school campuses all while following CDC guidelines.

Option two is to enroll in Bay Virtual School. If students choose option two, they must remain a virtual student throughout the entire semester.

Bay District School’s 2020-2021 academic year begins August 11th.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt and Bay Virtual School Principal Shelley Rouse will be releasing more information this Tuesday.