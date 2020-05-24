Bay District Schools announces preliminary plans for returning to school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Bay District Schools has announced their preliminary plans for returning to school for the 2020-2021 academic year.

In recent weeks, the district reviewed feedback from stakeholders, staff, and health experts a part of their BDS Task Force.

The district has decided there will be two enrollment options for students for their preliminary plan.

Option one is to return to normal instruction on school campuses all while following CDC guidelines.

Option two is to enroll in Bay Virtual School. If students choose option two, they must remain a virtual student throughout the entire semester.

Bay District School’s 2020-2021 academic year begins August 11th.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt and Bay Virtual School Principal Shelley Rouse will be releasing more information this Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

WCSO warns of phone scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "WCSO warns of phone scam"

Keep PCB turns 'trash into treasure'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep PCB turns 'trash into treasure'"

ECP celebrates ten years

Thumbnail for the video titled "ECP celebrates ten years"

Coronavirus House Calls | May 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus House Calls | May 23"

Family moves back into home 583 days after Hurricane Michael

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family moves back into home 583 days after Hurricane Michael"

Tonie's Dance Workshop holds drive through parade celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tonie's Dance Workshop holds drive through parade celebration"
More Local News