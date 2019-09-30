Bay District Schools and One Blood host local blood drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is partnering with One Blood on the Big Red Bus to spread health awareness in Bay County and host a blood drive to help save lives through blood donation.



The blood drive will be held Tuesday, October 1st from 8 am until noon in the parking lot of the Bay District Schools building — also known as the Nelson building — on Balboa Avenue.



All donors will receive a free t-shirt and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and a cholesterol screening.



One Blood’s organization asks that all donors bring an ID and are 16 or older to donate. Those who are under 16 need parental permission.



Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can also be made at oneblood.org.