Bay District Schools and COVID-19 protocol

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The amount of quarantined students in Bay District Schools has jumped considerably over the past two weeks.

As of Monday, there are currently 587 individuals quarantined per CDC guidelines.

With the rise in quarantined students and staff in Bay District Schools, staying up to date on information is crucial for parents.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Supervisory School Nurse Lyndsey Jackson outlined the Bay District Schools COVID-19 dashboard.

“This contains data of all the cases that are reported to our school district, confirmed cases in students and staff, and how many individuals we quarantine in reference to those cases,” Jackson said.

On their most current dashboard – the two figures for the number of students and staff quarantined are much different.

Jackson said there is an explanation for that.

“You’ll notice that the total number of quarantined students throughout the district is higher than the number we have quarantined here as direct contacts,” said Jackson. “That’s because a lot of people are self-reporting as close contacts to a family member, a household member, or a playmate.

Jackson said students who are exposed to someone who has tested positive need to quarantine for seven days since their last close contact with that person, or present a negative COVID-19 test no sooner than four days after their contact with the infected person.

As long as the test is negative and the child is symptom-free, they are permitted to return to school.

“If someone has symptoms of COVID-19 and they have a negative test result, and their symptoms resolve, they are now able to return to school without a doctor’s note, that negative test result is sufficient,” Jackson said.

Jackson asked parents to keep their children home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The dashboard is updated twice a week, normally on Tuesdays and Thursdays.