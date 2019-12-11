Bay District School Board remembers shooting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The School Board of Bay County remembering on Tuesday a meeting that changed their lives.

School board members were held at gunpoint and shot at by a man nine years ago who ended up taking his own life.

That man, Clay Duke, sent the women out of the room and sprayed a “V” from the movie ‘V For Vendetta’ on the wall. Duke was ultimately confronted and 18 shots were exchanged between Duke and chief of security Mike Jones.

School board member, Ginger Littleton, tried to stop him by hitting the gun out of his hand with her purse. She says that day is a day they will remember forever.

“I think that we are just thankful that it turned out as it did,” Littleton said. “It could have had a really terrible ending. We were in a box, we had a lot of kids and families in the same box and this man for whatever reason decided he knew who he was going for and he wasn’t going to hurt anyone else. So we have to be thankful for that.”

