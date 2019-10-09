Bay District School Board member, Ginger Littleton announces resignation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A surprise announcement was made from the Bay County School Board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Long time School Board Member Ginger Littleton, announced her resignation.



She worked for 30 years as a teacher prior to her retirement. And has been on the school board since 2006. Littleton is known for her advocacy for students and diversity.



Residents and board members were emotional about her leaving.



She also got national recognition after trying to stop a gunman who came into a school board meeting in 2010. Her fellow board members say she will be missed dearly.



“It’s hard to put into words what Mrs. Littleton means to this school board. Obviously a lot of people know her because of the school board shooting. Most of the school board members that were in that room are still on the board, along with the Superintendent. So we have a unique perspective in regards to the value she brings to the board. Not only as a board member but as a person. She is so passionate about the students of Bay County,” said School Board Chairman, Steve Moss.



Littleton received many honors over the years, and is active on several community boards.



“Obviously well hate to see her go because she’s been a long time member of this board. And she got pretty emotional, as we did. This is a pretty close knit group. Especially in regards to what happened on December 14th, 2010 at the school board meeting. She played an intricate role in that scenario. Some people argued if she didn’t do what she did with her purse, I don’t know if I’d be here talking to you honestly,” said Moss.



She will finish the year on the school board, but her term continues through next year. Governor Ron Desantis will appoint someone to fill her position until the 2020 election.

