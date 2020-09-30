Bay District releases documents as part of federal subpoena

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District officials released thousands of documents to the media Wednesday as part of public records request and a subpoena from federal investigators.

The documents detail bids and contracts with companies who were providing construction work to the district and a garbage contract.

In the subpoena, Assistant US Attorney Stephen Kunz demanded all documents and communications between the District and GAC Contractors, Baldwin Container Company, BCC Waste Solutions, and Gulf Container, LLC.

The requests involve the Tommy Oliver stadium project and the Bay High STEM building and Fine Arts Center.

Prosecutors also demanded work GAC did in connection to Hurricane Michael and invoices from GAC, GAC co-owner Derwin White and any other GAC employee.

The subpoena also demanded all communications between any Bay District School Board member, Superintendent Bill Husfelt, every district department head and Andrew Rowell, Steven Clements, Jason Tunnell, and any GAC employee.

District officials said Wednesday that the release included about 70 percent of the documents collected so far. The other 30 percent are expected to be released in the near future.