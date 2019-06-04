Bay District officials collecting donations for victims of Fountain explosion Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- An explosion in Fountain sent six people to the hospital on Sunday, with three of those people life-flighted to hospitals out of state.

According to Bay District School officials, one of the victims is a Bay District School employee, and another is a freshman at a local high school.

The explosion happened Sunday morning around 11:00, at a house off Hurst Road.

One of the people inside the home said that 40-year-old Michelle Williams turned on the stove to make breakfast, and the stove exploded, which caught the house on fire.

Bay County Sheriff's deputies said on the way to the scene, they found her and Henry Williams sitting in an SUV nearby, and both were severely burned.

Once deputies arrived at the home, they said they found four other people, Karen Smith, James Smith, Grant Everage and the teen in worse condition.

Bay District Schools Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, said once they learned of the accident, she knew the district needed to help the employee and student.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking to think of families that are making steps towards recovery from the hurricane and something as devastating as this happens," she said. "And so many of the family members have been badly injured, so we're really thinking about them, and we want to do whatever we can to make life a little easier."

Michalik said they are now collecting donations to help the family.

They are asking for clothes for the freshman girl, including size 12 pants, large shirts, size 8 1/2 and 9 shoes, as well as Walmart and Target gift cards.

She said they are also hoping to donate gas cards, cash and fast food gift cards to the family since they will be on the road a lot to visit their loved ones recovering in the hospital.

Donations can be brought to the Nelson Building in Panama City, located off Balboa Avenue.

