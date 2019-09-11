Bay District investigating threats made by student

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday afternoon, Rutherford High School sent out a LINK message to parents after a student was overheard making a ‘disconcerting comment’.

School Administration received a report that a student wanted to kill 3 other students. The report did not have specific details. Law Enforcement is investigating the situation. I am going to call for an additional presence at dismissal. Please discuss with your children the seriousness of making threats. 1st LINK message

This is Coy Pilson, principal of Rutherford, with an important message for parents. Earlier today, a student was overhead making a threatening comment about other students. Law enforcement officials were immediately contacted and they began an investigation. We take all threats very seriously even if we think a student is just venting or saying something just to scare others. Parents, please know that student safety is a number one priority and we are doing all we can to resolve this situation. Again, all students are safe and law enforcement officials are handling this situation. Parents please talk to your students about the consequences of threatening comments and/or behavior. We appreciate your support. 2nd LINK message

The school said all students are safe, and law enforcement officers are on campus and actively investigating the comment.