Bay District holding news conference about Bay Base

News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District has a plan to reopen Bay Base in the summer if they are allowed to under state and federal guidelines.

The plan calls for seven Bay Base locations at Beach, Hiland Park, Lynn Haven, Northside, Parker, atronis and Tommy Smith elementary schools. The schools will each allow 50 students per location to allow for appropriate social distancing, officials said.

The program will take full time students online and registration is based on priority. On May 11 and 12 Bay District employees who are working over the summer can register. On May 13 and 14 health care professionals and first responders can register. On May 18 registration will be open to the general public.

There is a $30 registration fee, and the cost is $75 per week for the first child in the family and $45 per week for each additional child in the family.

