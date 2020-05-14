Bay District high school seniors honored with billboards around community

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Across the area over the next two weeks, you may see local graduating seniors snapping photos of billboards, as the school district celebrates their accomplishments with the community.

All Bay District graduating high school seniors are being honored with billboards throughout the county, as their photos flash up on the screens for everyone driving by to see.

Some students have waited forty-five minutes or more just to see their own photo scroll across the board.

“It was exciting,” said a Mosley High School senior, Frances Sombathy. “It was like the anticipation would build up, and we finally saw and we took pictures. I know my grandparents, they drove into town so they could see it.”

The billboards are another community-sponsored project the school board has been working on in order to help seniors feel celebrated during this time, since they have had to go without proms, grad bash, senior send-offs and other special events.

“At least we got to be on a billboard,” said Sombathy. “Other classes didn’t get that.”

One parent said seeing their child on the screen was just as special for them.

“I sat in the parking lot and just waited,” said Durray Lachina, a Mosley High teacher and parent, with tears in her eyes. “It’s emotional and I’m so proud of them.”

Students said that although the screen only lasts a few seconds, the memory will last a lifetime.

“I know a lot of my classmates have been posting them on social media, they’re like ‘oh my gosh, look it’s me, I made it,’” said Olivia Walker, another Mosley High senior. “It’s definitely something that is making people happy despite the situation that we’ve dealt with.”

Each high school has their own billboard in the community honoring their students until the end of May.

See the graphic below for a full list of the locations for each billboard.