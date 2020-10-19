Bay District has 78 confirmed coronavirus cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools has about 24,000 students and staff and yet so far only 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus. District officials said Monday that another 700 individuals including students and staff members have been sent into quarantine.

“I think they’re great,” Superintendent Bill Husfelt said of the numbers. “What we’re not seeing, though, is we’re not seeing is students giving this to adults. Which is a blessing. That was one of the biggest fears.”

Before school began the district implemented policies requiring masks, social distancing and extra cleaning.

“To date I think we have had a very few, if any, actually get the virus and have to quarantine,” Husfelt said. “But we’re taking that safe measure and we’re doing that to protect the adults more than anything.”

Husfelt said the district has succeeded so far because students, teachers and faculty members are strictly following CDC guidelines.

“Again, I think it comes back to, we’re going with what the medical experts and the scientists are telling us to do,” Husfelt said. “Social distancing, hand cleaning, sanitizing, face masks, face guard, whatever. I think those things are extremely important and I think they are working.”

Husfelt said the feedback from the community has been almost universally positive.

“Before we started school there was a lot of nervousness going on,” he said. “But I think starting school was really the right thing to do and I know our parents and businesses have really appreciated it.”