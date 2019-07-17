Bay District gives an update on the construction of schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s less than one month away from the 2019/2020 school year, and while the first day is approaching quickly construction on damaged schools is not.

“It’s a miracle we survived the storm first, that’s the miracle we’ve been blessed with but we the expectation of having everything fixed right now is just not going to happen,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

He says though, recovery is underway as 13 projects are currently being worked on. Most of the projects are new roofs.

The first group to get a new roof includes: Hiland Park Elementary, Margaret K. Lewis, Southport Elementary, Tommy Smith Elementary, and Lynn Haven Elementary.

The second wave will be Waller Elementary, Northside, Lucille Moore, Jinks Middle School, and Tom P. Haney Technical Center building one.

Husfelt says those roofs are set to be done by the end of the summer.

The other three projects include complete renovations of Merritt Brown Middle School, Bay High, and Rutherford High but all school’s damage is being addressed. “All of them have some type of temporary roof is what we’re trying to put on there that’ll last up to three years before we get the permanent roof put on.”

He says the district isn’t able to move as fast as they’d like due to the same reasons all are seeing across the panhandle. “In addition to funding, is the number of workers and contractors in town.”

Funding for the district is coming from insurance, FEMA, sales taxes, and general funds.

On Tuesday, FEMA announced $1,273,313 dollars is coming to the school board to help out with the rebuild.

Husfelt says he hopes all will be patient and understanding during the rebuild process. “We’re going to have a totally new normal for what we live in and the area we live around and so we just need to be cognizant of that and realize that it’s going to take some time. It’s not going to happen quickly.”

Other projects include new playground equipment, walkway covers, and fencing.

Husfelt says the current projects are currently about $42 million dollars.

He says he thinks it will take years for the district to be back to what it once was, but they’re committed to getting the job done.