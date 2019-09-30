Bay District Schools gets $4.5 million reimbursement from FEMA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA is reimbursing Bay District Schools for millions of dollars in costs following Hurricane Michael.

The money, $4.5 million dollars, is for emergency protective measures done by the district after the hurricane.

“This is a reimbursement for our temporary facilities have, which is the portables at various schools,” said Bay District School’s FEMA Liaison, Russell Brock. “Some of the major ones which are Bay High, and Merritt Brown Middle School which is totally in portables.”

The district expects dozens of similar projects to be reimbursed over the next couple of years.