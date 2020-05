Sutter Union’s Cory McIntyre, center, runs past Paradise’s Josh Alvies, left, and Ashton Wagner, right, during the first quarter of a Northern Section Division III high school football playoff game in Yuba City, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Paradise had an undefeated season and made it to the section championship game a year after the deadliest wildfire in California history that killed dozens and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings including the homes of most of the players. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced this afternoon that schools may begin summer workouts under new rules.

Executive Director of Operational Services, Josh Balkom gave parents an overview of the temporary guidelines. Those include stringent social distancing guidelines and sanitizing regiments.

The district is scheduled to hold a news conference on the decision at 2 p.m. Wednesday. News 13 will carry that conference live online.