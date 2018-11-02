Bay District Announces School Calendar Changes Following Hurricane Michael Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Bay County students will have to make up for some of the time out of school from Hurricane Michael. Friday, district officials announced the state-approved schedule moving forward.

"Our students have been through a lot already and we have a lot more we need to go through so this is good news for everybody," said Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

Bay district officials announced they will not be adding days to the end of the school year, Thanksgiving, Christmas or spring break.

"Parents, community members actually need that time to work on their homes and figure out places they want to live," said Assistant Superintendent Denise Kelley.

The state is requiring the district to add four more school days. The days are: January 14, February 6, February 18, and April 19. The district will make up the rest of the time by adding about 10 to 14 extra minutes to the school day.

"We really believe the best thing to do is get the students in school and we'll start massaging that and get the teachers where we need, the portables where we need and put the resources where we can as soon as we get there," said Husfelt.

The first wave of schools reopen Monday. Cherry Street Elementary and Mowat Middle School will start Thursday, then the rest of the district by November 13.

No word when Surfside, Arnold and Breakfast Point will reopen. They were used as shelters and still need to be cleaned.

The split schedules could go on for a few months with exception of Mosley and Merritt Brown which could share classrooms for the rest of the year. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said once the students are back they can work on fulfilling their needs.

"Breakfast, lunch and dinner depending on when your in school is all free now, until January then we can ask for an extension. We are doing everything we can to get our students back to school then we will focus on solving all the problems that come up after we get them back to school," said Husfelt.

SCHOOL OPENINGS

WAVE 1 (November 5, 2018)

Callaway Elementary/Tyndall Elementary (at Tyndall)

Deerpoint Elementary

Hutchison Beach Elementary

Lynn Haven Elementary

Lucille Moore Elementary

Mosley High School and Merritt Brown

New Horizons Learning Center

Northside Elementary

Oakland Terrace Elementary

Parker Elementary/ Oscar Patterson (at Parker)

Southport Elementary

Tommy Smith Elementary

Waller Elementary

West Bay Elementary.

WAVE 2 (November 8, 2018)

Cherry Street Elementary School

Mowat Middle School

Wave 3 (November 13, 2018)

Deane Bozeman

Jinks Middle School

Bay High School (at Jinks)

Rosenwald High School

C.C. Washington (at Rosenwald)

Rutherford High School

Everitt Middle School (at Rutherford)

St. Andrew Elementary

Hiland Park Elementary

Cedar Grove Elementary

Margaret K. Lewis

TBD

Surfside TBD

JR Arnold TBD

Breakfast Point TBD

CHARTER SCHOOLS:

Bay Haven Elementary and Middle School: Tuesday, November 12

Central High School: Monday, November 12

Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School: Tentatively Wednesday, November 7

North Bay Haven: Monday, November 5

Palm Bay: TBD

Rising Leaders Academy: Monday, November 5

University Academy: Tuesday, November 6