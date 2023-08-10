PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who disappeared Tuesday morning.

Floyd Gladney, 64, drove from his Clarence Street home in a black Nissan Versa Tuesday morning.

“His family stated this is unusual behavior for him to leave and not tell anyone where he is going, although lately he has had brief periods of some confusion,” deputies wrote in a news release. “Mr. Gladney has been without his medication since Tuesday morning, and this could contribute to additional confusion.”

Anyone with information on Floyd Gladney is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.