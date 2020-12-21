Bay County’s Islamic Society is putting their faith in action

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Members of the Bay County Islamic Society hosted a food drive on Sunday giving away over two thousand pounds of food for those in their community who experience food insecurities.

The BCIS Vice President Hashem Mubarak said helping their community members and family during this time is important.



“We feel that our civic and faith duties are to really help people. Our friend and our neighbors have some food on their table so I think it’s a good thing to do this gratitude thing thanking God by giving to the less fortunate and we are blessed to be able to do that. And hopefully, we will be able to continue that within the next few weeks,” Mubarak said.

The BCIS youth director and assistant Imam Basheer Abdeen, was one of many handing out food to those in need Sunday.

“We are so proud to serve our community during these challenging times. I know many people are struggling to put food on their table and so we are so proud to be like one family and help each other during the holidays,” Abdeen said.

He said the BCIS wants to host a food distribution every Sunday leading up to the new year. For more information, you can visit the BCIS website.