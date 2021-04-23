WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday at Sims State Veteran Nursing Home

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Staff at the Chester Clifford Sims State Veteran’s Nursing Home celebrated one of their residents 100th birthday on Friday.

Major Sergeant Edward Johnson, also known as ‘King Edward the Sixth,’ celebrated his 100th birthday with friends, family and veterans in our community.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this big of an outfit here you know,” Johnson said. “But it’s wonderful. I love them all. I love all of our people and I love my Lord most of all you know.”

Johnson got his nickname, ‘King Edward,’ by getting to know residents at the Sims Nursing Home.

“I’m a people person,” Johnsons said. “I really am. I met all these people here.”

Johnson is a WWII veteran. He served for 26 years and was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base for 11 years.

“I enjoyed the service,” Johnson said. “It was great for me.”

He said one of his favorite memories during his time in the service was when he flew his wife from Panama City to Vienna, Austria so they could get married.

“We were married for 66 years and had three children together,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s son, Mike, was also at Friday’s party. He said it wasn’t just special for his dad, but for the other residents too.

“I mean, they’ve been cooped up here for a long time so you know it’s just really grateful that dad could serve everybody this way by having a 100th birthday party,” Mike Johnson said.

Johnson’s son said he has a pretty good idea how his dad live to be 100-years-old.

“He’s been an encouragement for so many people,” Johnson’s son said. “He loves life and he loves people.”

The celebration also included dancing, singing and of course cake.