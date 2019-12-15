Wreaths laid at veterans’ graves

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over 2,000 wreaths are now on veterans’ graves across Bay County after the annual Wreaths Across America event.

1,200 were placed individually at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery. A wide range of people joined Wreaths Across America, including the Bay High School Junior ROTC, local Boy Scouts and veterans.

“I sorta felt like I was doing something really special and I was really happy,” Boy Scout Parker Saidek said.

WAA spokesman Don Hardy says Saturday’s event was a chance to honor veterans and visit them.

“Their families are the only ones that are really coming to visit here anymore. Very few people come to a cemetery. But for this day, these people don’t even know who they’re standing in front of, but they’re doing it,” Hardy said.

