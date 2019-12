BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman died Tuesday night after the car she was riding in crashed into a mobile home.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle, driven by Rodney Odom of Youngstown, was driving erratically down County Road 2301 near Commander Lane with a passenger, Angelina Dettman from Apopka.

FHP says Odom drove off the shoulder and crashed into an empty, disabled motor home.

Dettmann died at the scene. Odom was taken to Bay Medical with minor injuries.