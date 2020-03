YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A wildfire along State Road 20 is now fully contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Firefighters said they will remain on scene throughout the day to put out any hot spots.

Firefighters said the wildfire, which started over the weekend, is believed to have started by an out-of-control pile burn.

It then spread to the nearby woods and swamp which sparked a blaze which burned 120 acres of land.