White’s Wrecker Service offering free towing on New Year’s Eve

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — White’s Wrecker Service wants to make sure you and your loved ones get home safe this New Year’s Eve by offering free towing services.

White’s Wrecker Service is giving people the option to call and ask for a free tow back to wherever they are staying in order to keep the roads safe on New Year’s Eve.

Bubba White, the owner of White’s Wrecker Service, said this is a way to give back to the community that supports them all year long.

The service is completely free and white said they only ask that people wear a mask when they are in the tow truck.

White said their goal is to keep people safe while they celebrate the new year.

“You know, I don’t want my family to meet a drunk on New Year’s Eve and you know, have an accident and kill them or kill my family or nobody else’s,” White said.

Triple A usually offers the same service but because of COVID-19, they have suspended it for this year.

White said if someone is in need of a tow, they can call them at (850) 215-8695. The towing service starts on Thursday night and will go through Friday morning at 7 a.m.