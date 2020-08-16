Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Weekend adoption events gaining traction at Bay County Animal Services

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was another busy Saturday at Bay County Animal Services as cars lined up to adopt pets from the shelter during their drive-up adoption event.

The event has been going on weekly for almost two months now; shelter workers said on Saturday that it’s been a great way to get the animals adopted, as they’re usually able to clear out the shelter with each event.

“We know that being animal services, every week, we’re going to get more animals in,” said Kathy Beatson, the BCAS Division Manager. “So the ability to have this event, adopt out everything that is available and then be able to move that next group the following week, it’s fabulous.”

Beatson said they’ve seen more and more traction each week, with cars lining up hours before the events start, since they adopt out animals on a first-come-first-serve basis.

She said that they’re happy to see residents come out from the local community and beyond to give the animals a forever home.

“Some of these shelter animals are the best animals ever because when they come in a shelter, that’s a hard environment for any animal,” Beatson said. “Most of them are so much more appreciative to have a home again. A lot of times, we don’t know what their situation was before they came here.”

She said they would like to continue the adoption events throughout the pandemic and maybe after it ends. For more information on how you can adopt a shelter pet from Bay County Animal Services, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local doctors see uptick in pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19

Dunkin's pumpkin fall menu on the way

BCAS holds another adoption event

Bay Co. Elections Supervisor works to validate mail in ballots

Shadow the cat rescued from Silvis house fire

Home catches fire after power is turned back on

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the