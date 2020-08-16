Weekend adoption events gaining traction at Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was another busy Saturday at Bay County Animal Services as cars lined up to adopt pets from the shelter during their drive-up adoption event.

The event has been going on weekly for almost two months now; shelter workers said on Saturday that it’s been a great way to get the animals adopted, as they’re usually able to clear out the shelter with each event.

“We know that being animal services, every week, we’re going to get more animals in,” said Kathy Beatson, the BCAS Division Manager. “So the ability to have this event, adopt out everything that is available and then be able to move that next group the following week, it’s fabulous.”

Beatson said they’ve seen more and more traction each week, with cars lining up hours before the events start, since they adopt out animals on a first-come-first-serve basis.

She said that they’re happy to see residents come out from the local community and beyond to give the animals a forever home.

“Some of these shelter animals are the best animals ever because when they come in a shelter, that’s a hard environment for any animal,” Beatson said. “Most of them are so much more appreciative to have a home again. A lot of times, we don’t know what their situation was before they came here.”

She said they would like to continue the adoption events throughout the pandemic and maybe after it ends. For more information on how you can adopt a shelter pet from Bay County Animal Services, click here.