New drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Bay County

The headline and details in this article have been updated to reflect new information given to us from officials.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County officials announces the location and times of the three drive-thru sites set to open throughout the area beginning Thursday.

The first site will open at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lynn Haven Sports Park, located at 2201 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven.

A second site will open open at 7 a.m. Monday, August 3 at Frank Brown Park, located at 16200 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach.

The third site will be located in Callaway but officials haven’t finalized specific details as of yet.

Bay county officials said the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests will be analyzed at a dedicated lab for these testing sites, and results are expected within 48 hours or less and provided via a secure online portal or by phone.

You must make an appointment for a test and fill out a short medical questionnaire must be completed before booking an appointment time.

Starting Thursday, a mobile testing unit provided by Walk On Clinic will be available to test over 500 patients a day, without needing to leave the car.

Patients will be seen by appointment only to limit wait times parking in line.

Chris Yarn, CEO of Walk On Clinic, said that patients will not have to worry about testing costs, as this test will be completely free.

“We are hoping, within a couple weeks, to also offer some different forms of testing, as well,” said Yarn. “Which if we are able to do that maybe we will be able to get some antibody testing as well. But that will be a few weeks down the road.”

Yarn said he is hiring around 25 local medical professionals, especially school medical personnel who may have been unemployed due to the pandemic.

To learn how to sign up for an appointment visit this website.