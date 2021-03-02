‘Walk-On-Clinic’ to host Bay County COVID-19 vaccination distribution sites

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County leaders are preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out to the general public, approving a distribution vendor at Tuesday morning’s county commission meeting.

Commissioners voted to approve a purchase order with Walk-On-Clinic for $1.6 million to distribute vaccines when they become more widely available.

Walk-On-Clinic is the same vendor that administered COVID-19 testing at county sites; the vaccine sites will be similar to those testing locations.

“If there’s a lot of vaccines that become readily available, we’re getting a vendor ready to where we can assist the rest of the community in getting these vaccines,” said County Commission Chairman, Robert Carroll. “We’re not setting it up just yet, we’re just getting all the pieces in play so that when we’re ready and when we get all these vaccines rolling in we can start helping everybody to get their vaccines.”

There will be two county-run vaccine distribution locations throughout the community, possibly rotating around the area to provide for easier access for residents.

The purchase order allows for the vaccine sites to be run for seven months.

“We want to make sure that when the time comes and the vaccines become available that we’re here to help and to do our part,” Carroll said. “We’re encouraging everyone to keep social-distancing, continue to wear your mask and just do your part and be safe.”

They’re hoping to distribute up to one thousand vaccines per day at these sites when they become more widely available.