Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Visitor Sentiment Survey reports Bay County as a top destination for visitors

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach and the Bay County area remain as top tourist destinations for those living in the Southeastern United States, according to a recent survey the Bay County TDC conducted.

Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe said the survey was implemented throughout the past two months, asking people from “target markets” like Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee about recent visits to the area and their travel throughout the pandemic.

According to the results, many Bay County visitors found the beach as a place to unplug and relax.

The TDC continues to focus efforts on reminding tourists to help enforce social distancing and CDC guidelines while they visit the area, Rowe said.

He believes the added visitors throughout the summer will help Bay County’s economy long-term.

“We have seen our growth through the summer and into the fall is much better than the initial estimates were when we first started the pandemic,” Rowe said. “So, we think that our trends will continue and we’ll be suited better than most of the destinations around the country in terms of its ability to get its economy back.”

He also added changes to many school and university schedules could change the typical visitor pattern the area sees throughout the fall and winter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

National Library Card Sign-Up Month highlights local libraries

TDC Visitor Sentiment Survey results revealed

More and more younger people are diagnosed with colon cancer

News 13 at 10:00

Code Enforcement Magistrate will hear code cases from the Villa Tasso community

Walton County to hold a two-day workshop to review current beach ordinance

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the