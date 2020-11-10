Veterans share what Veteran’s Day means to them

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — With Veteran’s Day right around the corner, local organizations and veterans are making preparations for celebrations and ceremonies around the Panhandle.

Local veterans said they’re looking forward to getting out in the community and honoring those who have served.

“Veteran’s Day is a way we can show the general public who we are, what we’re about, some of the sacrifice we did and it’s a great day,” said Air Force veteran, Tony Salvo. “We’re looking forward to the parades too by the way.”

Salvo served in the Air Force for 24 years and said serving in the military is in their DNA.

“You know, once you’ve been in the military and served with your brothers and sisters, it’s just something that remains inside of you,” Salvo said.

Kevin Kellett is also an Air Force veteran and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, but he said Veteran’s Day is about celebrating all veterans.

“Whether you served in the United States or served in a combat area, or you served a year or you served 32 years, everybody that served needs to be honored,” Kellett said.

Bob Clancy served in the Army and said Bay County is one of the most veteran-friendly places he’s lived in.

“They have always respected the veterans and they have always gone out of their way to show support for them,” Clancy said.

All three veterans can agree, if they got the call to serve, they would happily do it again.

Events will be happening all around the Panhandle this year. Some of the events include the Panama City Veteran’s Day Parade at 9 a.m. beginning on 11th Street, the St. George Veteran’s Ceremony at Lighthouse Park in Franklin County at 11 a.m. eastern time, and the Callaway Parade at 2 p.m.