‘Unity Day’ hosted in Bay County to bring people together

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While racial injustice and social tensions rise across the nation, one local gym looked to bring people together on Sunday afternoon.

Impact Fitness in Parker hosted a ‘Unity Day’ celebration to promote unity around the community.

“I wish we could do more of these things, it certainly would make life a lot easier,” said Mosley Football Coach, David Ford.

The event hosted at Impact Fitness offered food, basketball games, and much more.

Law enforcement, local business owners, and youth coaches all showed up in support.

“I think that any opportunity we have to put everybody together especially in the athletic world environment, it definitely gives the opportunity for everybody to drop their walls down and have fun and enjoy each other,” said Mosley Football Coach, Rollin Youmans.

“This is a very important time in our country, in the world, and it’s so important that we have more events like this in the city, and all over the country,” said Radio Personality, Greg Calvert.

“I think it’s pretty awesome to get the community together. We need it a lot. Families, cops, we got some of the military people coming out so that’s always good to have, just people to come and get along,” said Gym Member, Tyler Rainville.

With tensions going on world-wide, attendees say the event was a great way to bring people together and promote unity.

“People like to see the differences instead of seeing what we all have in common, and we all bleed red and we’re all human,” said Rainville.

“I have always seen everybody as humans, and oh my friends can attest to that. That every walk of life, just be who you are, it doesn’t matter by anything else. We do have a lot of work to do, and it’s been long overdue and I definitely want to be part of the solution,” said Mosley Football Coach, David Ford.

“The way stuff is going on in the world for the riots, and that’s one of the reasons why we put this together, just to show the community and the police officers and that everybody is not against the police. We want the community to come together, and just let the kids know that all police ain’t bad,” said Gym Owner, Jerry Warren.

Gym owners of impact fitness say they plan to host events like this one at least 2 times each year.