United Way gives $275,000 to different local organizations

Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United Way of Northwest Florida spread around some major funding on Wednesday.

The charitable organization gave away $275,000 from its community impact fund. A large part of that came from the Gulf Power Foundation.

About 30 different organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc, and Family Services will receive funding from United Way.

United way officials say the need in the community is larger than ever.

“There was $275,000, a little over that in the pot to distribute. But the need of those 30 agencies, what they requested was over $630,000. So the need is definitely still there,” said United Way Communications Director, Ken Mcvay.

The United Way mailed many of the checks this week. The rest will be hand-distributed Thursday and Friday.

