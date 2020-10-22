Unincorporated Bay County provides opportunity for Hurricane Michael damage buyout

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle is still recovering from Hurricane Michael. On Thursday, Bay County officials announced a possible solution for some.

The county was awarded $5 million in federal funds to provide certain residents of unincorporated Bay County to opt into a buyout of their property.

The purchased land will then become county property and be used as green space or stormwater retention.

But officials say there are strict guidelines that qualify residents for this opportunity.

Therefore, they are only expecting about eight homes to fit the standards.

“The homes have to have suffered significant damage in Hurricane Michael and also experienced repetitive flooding,” said Valerie Sale, Bay County public information officer. “It is income based so it is going to depend on where people are in regards to that.”

Caryville, in Washington County, implemented a similar program after the floods in the 90s… nearly killing the town.

But Sale says that because the county expects a minimum amount of qualified properties, they are not worried about the same happening in Bay County.

For more information, call CDBG-DR Grant Specialist Shelby Moore at 850-495-1403.