UF/IFAS hosting upcoming marmalade class

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With citrus in season, the Bay County UF/IFAS Extension Office is offering the chance for people of all ages to learn how to make marmalade using the water bath canning method.

Melanie Taylor, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, is hosting the class.

“I’ve taken several food preservation classes where I’ve learned a variety of different techniques, so I’m looking forward to teaching them,” Taylor said.

The class is open to everyone and is beginner level.

“Anybody could come in. The main thing is they need to pre-register because there is limited space,” Taylor said.

The $20 registration fee covers all materials and ingredients. The class is scheduled for February 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Extension Office, located at 2728 E 14th St.

Taylor is the office’s newest extension agent and is excited to teach the community.

“I’m looking forward to working with some new people and just showing people some fun things they can do at home,” Taylor said.

To register, contact Melanie Taylor at 850-248-8091 or metaylor@ufl.edu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Black History Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black History Parade"

pcb mardi gras

Thumbnail for the video titled "pcb mardi gras"

Recovery Conference for timber industry in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Conference for timber industry in PCB"

Early childhood learning conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early childhood learning conference"

Gumbo Cook-Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gumbo Cook-Off"

Free book giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free book giveaway"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.