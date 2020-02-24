UF/IFAS hosting upcoming marmalade class

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With citrus in season, the Bay County UF/IFAS Extension Office is offering the chance for people of all ages to learn how to make marmalade using the water bath canning method.

Melanie Taylor, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, is hosting the class.

“I’ve taken several food preservation classes where I’ve learned a variety of different techniques, so I’m looking forward to teaching them,” Taylor said.

The class is open to everyone and is beginner level.

“Anybody could come in. The main thing is they need to pre-register because there is limited space,” Taylor said.

The $20 registration fee covers all materials and ingredients. The class is scheduled for February 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Extension Office, located at 2728 E 14th St.

Taylor is the office’s newest extension agent and is excited to teach the community.

“I’m looking forward to working with some new people and just showing people some fun things they can do at home,” Taylor said.

To register, contact Melanie Taylor at 850-248-8091 or metaylor@ufl.edu.