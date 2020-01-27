UF/IFAS holding classes for pesticide-related certification

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — UF/IFAS Extension Bay County is looking to help those who apply pesticides and fertilizers commercially by offering license renewal classes and trainings.

Florida requires those working in pest control or applying pesticides for commercial landscape management to have certification by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).

“If somebody is applying pesticides, and herbicides are included in that, so even if they’re just spraying for weeds they do have to have a state issued pesticide license,” Julie McConnell, UF/IFAS Bay County horticulture agent, said.

The UF/IFAS Bay County office, located at 2728 E. 14th Street in Panama City, is offering two continuing education unit (CEU) classes for those who already have a pesticide license in February and March.

Additionally, the Green Industries Best Management Practices (GI-BMP), a prerequisite for Fertilizer Applicator Certificate and Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Review and Exams (aka “Roundup License”) will be offered in March.

McConnell says it was challenging to hold classes after Hurricane Michael because the office was displaced. Now, they’re back and excited to welcome in the community.

“We’re really really happy to be back in our home office on East 14th St in Cedar Grove and we look forward to having a lot more trainings both for industry professionals and for the general public,” McConnell said.

McConnell is also able to help business owners navigate the correct certification they need to get and help consumers make sure the person they hire is certified in the correct category.

For consumers, you can check if the applicator you want to hire is certified, click here.

If you have questions on the classes or applicators, McConnell can be reached by calling 850-248-8091 or emailing juliebmcconnell@ufl.edu.