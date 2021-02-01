Two men arrested for Panama City Beach double murder

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old is in custody for the double murder of two Georgia men who were in Bay County remodeling one of their homes.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office also arrested an 18-year-old in the case as well.

Robert Fowler and Robert Gilmore, who both live in Georgia, came to Panama City Beach last week to do renovations on this property that belonged to Fowler on Delmar Drive.

But a senseless act of violence would keep them from returning home.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said late Tuesday night, they were found shot to death at the home.

“Hicks admitted to shooting the two victims,” Ford said. “He stated that he was at home to burglarize it when they returned and surprised them and shot them both as he was trying to leave.”

After a few days of investigating, Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged 19-year-old Ruez Hicks with two counts of homicide and robbery with a firearm.

They said Hicks was in the process of stealing items from the home when Fowler and Gilmore showed up and confronted him.

Captain Jason Daffin said they also had reason to believe Hicks stole one of their wallets after the shooting because of a rip in one of the victim’s pockets.

“We found some video at Walmart where we could see that Mr. Gilmore his back pocket to his jeans were still intact on scene it was not and it had been ripped,” Daffin said.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate Hicks after he used the victim’s credit card at a local shop on the beach. After taking him into custody they found he could also be involved with other crimes around the area.

Investigators also arrested 18-year-old Quantavious Burns as an accessory to murder.

They said Burns hid the murder weapon and lied to them about it after the fact.