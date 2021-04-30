Two injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Bay County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after 2 people were hit by a motorcycle in Bay County.

According to authorities, the crash happened a little after 10:00 Thursday night on county road 392.

It involved a 28-year-old woman from Rogersville, Alabama and a 43-year-old man from Athens, Alabama.

The Florida Highway Patrol say a motorcycle was traveling west on Thomas Drive when the front of the motorcycle struck both pedestrians as they were trying to cross the road.

The driver of the motorcycle fled the scene.

The 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries while the 43-year-old man’s injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on the investigation as it becomes available.