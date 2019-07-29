Two groups looking for volunteers to help rebuild Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two groups who came to the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael are seeking volunteers to help more people affected by the storm.

Arc Construction, based out of Cape Coral, Florida, and Renew Florida, a nonprofit, have been doing contracting, roofing and other construction work across Bay County.

Specifically, they are looking for more contractors and roofing companies to donate labor.

“We would love to see some other contractors come aboard and help out if that’s possible,” Stephanie Romo, general manager of ARC Contracting, said.

Ronnie McBrayer, co-founder of Renew Florida, says finding capable volunteers who have the skillset and can handle the Florida heat has been the biggest challenge.

“Roofs are the priority. We have a real lack of licensed contractors on the ground able to do this kind of work. It’s overwhelming,” McBrayer said.

The groups will be in the panhandle until the end of 2019 and are proud of the work they’ve done so far.

“We like to take things and turn them completely around, and we’ve had that opportunity here in Panama City to do that with a lot of people,” Romo said.

If you would like to get involved, contact Renew Florida here.