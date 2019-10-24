Two contractors charged with felony grand theft in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – According to the Lynn Haven Police Department, two contractors are facing two felony counts of grand theft after they billed two separate residents thousands of dollars for repairs they barely completed.

Investigators said Carlos Hereue, 48, of Miami Beach, who also used the name, Carlos Pena, along with David Leibowitz, 41, of St. Augustine, were contracting under the business name of “ICC Builders.”

They’re accused of charging two Lynn Haven residents in excess of $95,000 for hurricane damage repairs in December of 2018. Ten months later, investigators said very little work had been completed and the building permits for these homes expired in early June due to lack of progress on the repairs.

Both Hereu and Leibowitz are currently booked at the Bay County Jail.

(Pictured from left to right: David Leibowitz and Carlos Hereue)