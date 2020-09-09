Trump campaign makes a stop in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With 55 days until the 2020 presidential election, the Trump campaign made a stop in Panama City Beach on Wednesday.

Supporters came out donning their President Trump shirts, hats, and flags to hear what Eric Trump had to say.

Eric Trump, President Trump’s son and vice president of the Trump Organization said the Trump administration is fighting for the pride of America.

“But that’s really what we’re fighting for is the pride of this nation,” Trump said. “You know, it’s sticking up for the American flag, it’s standing for the national anthem, it’s not taking out the words ‘under God’ in the pledge of allegiance.”

During his speech, Trump said his father created the best economy in the world.

“Under my father, the Dow Jones went up by 12,000 points in 3 and a half years and under Obama and Biden, it went up by 4,000 points in 8 years so anybody can do the math and see who has created a better economy,” Trump said.

Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, said he believes the Trump administration is focused on bringing jobs back to the United States.

“President Trump is putting ever one of his efforts in play to ensure that Florida jobs and U.S. jobs stay in the United States,” Patronis said.

Residents like Bobby Larimore and Alan Duckett showed up to Wednesday’s event to support the re-election of President Trump.

“I think he’s got a good plan we just need to get through it,” Larimore said. “We need to drain the swamp, we need to make sure manufacturing jobs come back to America that’s the difference. We don’t really have a middle class right now so I’d love to see that come back.”

Duckett said he believes President Trump is working to improve America.

“I love Donald Trump, I love this country, he does nothing but work his butt off for this county,” Duckett said.

Trump said the family will continue to travel across the state before election day which is November 3rd.



