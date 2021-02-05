Woman killed in train accident on Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was killed when she was struck by a train on Highway 231 at about 5 a.m. Friday, Panama City Police said.

Officers said the train operator spotted the woman sitting on the tracks and tried to stop but was unable to do so in time.

Police have identified the woman as 43-year-old Rebecca Marie Chambers of Panama City Beach.

The incident near the intersection of Highway 231, Star Avenue and Pinetree Road has traffic backed up for miles.

Traffic is currently being redirected through Cherokee Heights using Merritt Brown Road.

The crash caused three additional accidents but nearby but so far authorities have not confirmed any additional injuries.