Traffic signal near Deane Bozeman School going live Friday

SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — FDOT is nearly finished with a $440,000 project that brought a traffic signal and other safety features to a busy intersection.

The signal, located at the intersection of Highway 77 and Crooked Lane, will become operational at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10. That intersection is one entrance to Deane Bozeman School.

“The day has finally come that we’re going to have an active traffic light,” Principal Josh Balkom said. “During arrival and dismissal it gets quite hectic out on the roadways and I believe this new traffic signal will help alleviate some of the congestion and some of the traffic concerns.”

In order to put up the light, FDOT had to conduct a traffic study and collect data. After the study was complete, the decision was made to add the traffic signal.

“[The light] does provide two benefits- we can improve the flow of traffic through the area and at the same time improve safety,” FDOT spokesperson Ian Satter said.

Crosswalks were also added to the intersection, providing a safer way for pedestrians to cross Highway 77. During the study, FDOT noticed pedestrians trying to cross the highway and students walking to and from school. Now, the crosswalk has a button.

“That’s one of the key features here to improve safety along this corridor … this is a high-speed, four lane facility,” Satter said. “That’s our #1 concern- that we can stop traffic so that people can walk across the road if they need to.”

Satter says in the future, Highway 77 will be resurfaced.