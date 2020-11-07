Toy Ads on Facebook scamming local families ahead of the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Online scams are known to be common around the holidays, and with the pandemic, they’ve only gotten worse.

Many of the scams are online, and a local family has now fallen victim to one of these social media scams.

Christina Lewis’s grandmother responded to a Facebook ad and purchased a toy for her grandson thinking it would come to their house “life-size” like the image portrayed online.

What was supposed to be a four-foot-tall dinosaur toy can actually fit in just both of their hands. Lewis said her grandmother purchased the toy for about $200.

After receiving it, she requested a refund and wrote complaints to both the toy company and Facebook.

“She contacted Facebook, Facebook said there was nothing they could do about it, and that they don’t have any control over the ads that are placed on their site,” said Lewis.

This could lead to bigger fraud issues, especially this time of year with Christmas less than two months away.

“I can’t imagine the grandparents that this is the gift they are supposed to get their grandchildren, and it shows up and it’s not at all what they expected. It’s dangerous because now that company has her credit card information potentially,” Lewis said.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said a lot of scammers use technology to target buyers.

“Facebook has got to be held accountable in some shape or form because their platform is giving an outlet to create fraud at your household,” Patronis said.

If the company is based in Florida, Patronis said it is easier to go after them.

“If you’re outside of the country of the United States, which a lot of them are, there’s very little that can be done other than partnering with our media and trying to keep people sharp of those potential threats,” said Patronis.

Patronis said if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

For several different fraud issues, you can follow the link below.

https://www.myfloridacfo.com/fraudfreeflorida/default.htm